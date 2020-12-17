Peterborough man charged with assault after spitting, theft incident at apartment

A Peterborough man is facing an assault charge after an incident in downtown Peterborough on Wednesday morning.
Around 8 a.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a call to a George Street North apartment after a resident reported a man spat on him and stole his backpack while he was asking two men to leave the building.
The investigation led to the identity of a suspect who was located and arrested.
Noah Dormer, 22, of Peterborough, was charged with assault and theft under $5,000
He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12, 2021, police said Thursday.
