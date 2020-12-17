Menu

Economy

Premier, finance minister to update province on Manitoba’s financial situation

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Mantitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks with the media before a meeting with federal and provincial counterparts in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019.
Mantitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks with the media before a meeting with federal and provincial counterparts in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Premier Brian Pallister and Finance Minister Scott Fielding will update the province about the state of Manitoba’s finances Thursday.

The press conference will happen at 11 a.m. Global News will livestream it here.

While the province ended with a surplus for the 2019-20 fiscal year, the same won’t be true for 2020-21.

Manitoba announces surplus for 2019-20, facing 'significant challenges' ahead with pandemic
Manitoba announces surplus for 2019-20, facing 'significant challenges' ahead with pandemic – Sep 29, 2020

While numbers are estimated, and subject to change, the provincial government said in September it was likely Manitoba’s debt will increase by $2.2 billion to $28.6 billion by March 31, 2021, due to pandemic spending and a dip in revenue.

That number could grow if the economy does not rebound as quickly as expected from the pandemic shutdown in the spring, Pallister added.

Manitoba reports surplus in 2019-20, predicts coronavirus debt to jump next year

“If there are uncertainties, I think we all understand and accept that reality.”

Fielding said he expects it will take several years to address the fiscal impacts of the virus.

