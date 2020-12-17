COVID-19 cases identified at four more London-area schools

Send this page to someone via email

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at four more schools in the regions.

Officials say Huron Park Secondary School, West Nissouri Public School, Tavistock Public School, and Davenport Public School remain open at this time.

Local health units are investigating cases to identify close contacts and follow up directly to provide specific testing advice.

The school board says if you are not contacted by the public health unit, then your child is not considered to be at risk as they only contact staff and students who have been identified as a close contact.

According to their website, there are currently 37 active cases at schools in the Thames Valley region.

All confirmed active cases are being tracked online.