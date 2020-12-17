Menu

Health

COVID-19 cases identified at four more London-area schools

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 17, 2020 7:49 am
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified at four more schools in the regions.

Officials say Huron Park Secondary School, West Nissouri Public School, Tavistock Public School, and Davenport Public School remain open at this time.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario students, educators should prepare for possible online learning after holidays

Local health units are investigating cases to identify close contacts and follow up directly to provide specific testing advice.

The school board says if you are not contacted by the public health unit, then your child is not considered to be at risk as they only contact staff and students who have been identified as a close contact.

Read more: Coronavirus: Several Ontario hospitals should be ready to implement surge capacity plans within 2 days

According to their website, there are currently 37 active cases at schools in the Thames Valley region.

All confirmed active cases are being tracked online.

