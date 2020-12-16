Lethbridge College ranks among top Canadian research colleges

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge College is getting recognized as one of Canada’s fastest-growing research colleges.

This year, the college earned a spot at number 26 — its highest-ever placement — in an annual digital ranking of Canada’s top 50.

Most notably, the institution placed third in research income growth.

“Expanding into VR, from a research perspective, was big for us,” Provost and VP Academic Dr. Samantha Lenci said. “We’ve always been well represented in agriculture. Health and community care [is] another area that we branched off into.”

The college also ranked top 10 in all categories among medium-sized institutions.

Associate VP of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Dr. Kenny Corscadden said it is thanks to the diversity of projects taken on this year.

“We’re just excited with all these things coming to the college,” Corscadden said. “And looking forward to how that will help us build for the future, really engage with industry and be an economic driver in southern Alberta.” Tweet This

Cutting-edge agriculture developments took the mainstage.

Irrigation Applied Research Chair Dr. Willemijn Appels said after a successful year, the notoriety will only serve to strengthen their voice and innovations with major institutions and producers across the country.

“The recognition is proof that we’re making an impact,” Appels said. “And maybe we’re a small institution in a small place, but it doesn’t mean it’s not important or not relevant.” Tweet This

College officials say the biggest key to success this year was a collaborative effort with local producers, police services and other partners.

“I think that the most important piece about college research is that it’s not done alone,” Lenci said. “It’s not done with some researchers off in the corner, it’s all about us in our community. Who is our industry, who is our community, who are our researchers, our partners, our students.”

Looking to the future, Lethbridge College researchers say they feel well-positioned to be major players in the province’s economic relaunch and diversification.