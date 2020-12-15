Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP release victim’s identity in weekend homicide

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 15, 2020 4:50 pm
The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
The Kelowna RCMP Major Crime Unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Submitted

Kelowna RCMP have released the identity of a man found dead outside a townhouse complex on Sunday night.

Calling it a homicide investigation, police say the body was found around 9:15 p.m., following a disturbance report along the 1700 block of Highway 33.

“We are identifying the deceased as 27-year-old Kelowna resident Matthew Cholette,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation.

Read more: RCMP investigating ‘suspicious death’ of 27-year-old man in Kelowna, B.C.

“We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with Major Crime investigators immediately.”

Police say a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but has since been released with no charges.

RCMP are calling it an isolated incident, adding they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone who has information regarding the homicide can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

