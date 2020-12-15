Kelowna RCMP release victim’s identity in weekend homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna RCMP have released the identity of a man found dead outside a townhouse complex on Sunday night.

Calling it a homicide investigation, police say the body was found around 9:15 p.m., following a disturbance report along the 1700 block of Highway 33.

“We are identifying the deceased as 27-year-old Kelowna resident Matthew Cholette,” says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“This is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation.

“We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with Major Crime investigators immediately.”

Police say a 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but has since been released with no charges.

RCMP are calling it an isolated incident, adding they do not believe there is a threat to the public.

Anyone who has information regarding the homicide can call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

