Guelph police respond to 13 crashes amid icy road conditions

Guelph police had a busy night on Monday as they responded to 13 crashes around the city amid a burst of nasty weather that caused slippery driving conditions.

The city’s roads and sidewalks became iced-over and police asked residents not to drive until conditions improved.

“We are currently experiencing very icy road conditions with several recent motor vehicle collisions occurring throughout the City of Guelph,” police tweeted just before 6 p.m.

Woodlawn Road was closed for a short period between Victoria Road and Woolwich Street after an SUV rolled onto its side near Golfview Road.

The City of Guelph said road crews were out treating main roads first and then would get to the side streets.

Police are reminding drivers to slow down, follow the rules of the road and drive according to the weather conditions.

