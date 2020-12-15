Mental health association seeks new space in Lindsay for REACH for Recovery Centre

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Mental Health Association Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge says it is “urgently” seeking a new space in Lindsay, Ont., for its REACH for Recovery Centre.

REACH — “recovery, empowerment, advocacy, community, and hope” — is a community-based day program for individuals with a mental health concern. The program promotes mental health recovery through educational programming that incorporates exercise, peer support, art, music, and more to help them gain skills necessary to be participating members of their home and community.

The program had been based out of a building on Lindsay Street for the past seven years, but the CMHA says in November it was notified that their lease at the location would be ending on Jan. 31, 2021.

The CMHA HKPR says staff have been actively searching for a replacement space but to date have not been successful.

“The REACH for Recovery team has been actively searching to secure a new space so that critical supports and programming can continue into the new year without any service disruption impacting client care,” stated Christine Crough, manager of peer initiatives and employment supports.

The CMHA asks that if you are a landlord or know of an appropriate vacant commercial space in downtown Lindsay, contact Crough via email.

