Guelph Humane Society hoping to adopt out 40 animals over the holidays

The Guelph Humane Society says it is trying to find forever homes for 40 animals during the holiday season.

There are cats, dogs, geckos and bunnies all looking for new homes, the organizations said in a news release on Tuesday.

Over the past three weeks, the Humane Society has adopted out 62 animals, including 42 cats, seven rats, five dogs, three bunnies, a quaker parakeet and a chicken.

But even as dozens of animals go out the door, the society is receiving up to 15 surrendered animals each week.

“Adoptions haven’t slowed during the pandemic at all,” said adoption coordinator June Yang.

She said they have had to get creative when it comes to meeting animals prior to adoption because their building is too small to ensure physical distancing.

Staff have been accommodating Zoom meetings with animals.

“You get to see what they look like, how they act, and if it is with a foster parent, then the foster parent can tell you all about what that animal’s been like in the home,” Yang said.

The Humane Society said it has really relied on the foster community this year to minimize the number of animals in the shelter during the pandemic.

1:51 COVID-19 pandemic prompts some to adopt a pet, while others forced to give them up COVID-19 pandemic prompts some to adopt a pet, while others forced to give them up – Nov 24, 2020

Some good news is that the foster program has grown to over 150 volunteers in 2020, likely due to the fact that many are spending more time at home.

More information on adopting an animal can be found on the Guelph Humane Society’s website.

Animals currently up for adoption include a bonded pair of senior Shih Tzus, aptly named Holly and Claus, along with Ginny the calico cat who has been with Humane Society for over 150 days and Jax who is currently recovering from eye-removal surgery.

Senior Shih Tzus Holly & Claus were recently surrendered to GHS with matted fur, in need of veterinary care. Thanks to generous donors in our community, Holly & Claus are ready to find their #happytails! Your gifts make the work GHS does possible! https://t.co/V7ucnyvTrT pic.twitter.com/tyLQ9ccVph — Guelph Humane (@GuelphHumane) December 15, 2020