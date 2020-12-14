B.C. Nurses Union donates money for mental health support programs

A recent study by the British Columbia Nurses Union and the UBC School of Nursing, found that 40 percent of the province’s nurses are struggling with severe depression.The study also revealed that as a result of the pandemic, 60 percent of nurses are showing signs of burnout.“We know 85 percent of our nurses are seriously concerned about bringing this virus home,” said Christine Sorensen, president of the British Columbia Nurses Union, or BCNU.

“Forty percent of Canadians are having a mental health deterioration,” said UBC researcher Emily Jenkins.

Jenkins stresses the cumulative impact that COVID-19 has had on the mental health of Canadians.

“We already had one in five who was experiencing a mental health disorder,” Jenkins said.

Now, a recent study commissioned by the Canadian Mental Health Association or CMHA in conjunction with the University of British Columbia shows those numbers are growing across the country.