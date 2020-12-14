Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau closing to cars for 4 months in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A major interprovincial crossing in the nation’s capital will close to vehicle traffic for the first four months of 2021 for maintenance work, according to the federal government.

Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) said in a statement Monday that the Alexandra Bridge between Ottawa and Gatineau will be closed to motorists from Jan. 2 to April 30.

The boardwalk on the bridge, however, will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

The closures are needed to replace structural steel on the bridge, the federal department said in a release.

The reduced commuting traffic during the novel coronavirus pandemic means other interprovincial crossings can bear the traffic during the maintenance work, PSPC said.

Any additional work needed once the spring arrives can be done from barges on the Ottawa River or during weekend and evening closures of the bridge.

The Alexandra Bridge is approaching the end of its life, prompting the federal government to study a replacement for the aging interprovincial crossing within the next decade.

Upcoming maintenance work is intended to keep the bridge functioning until work on a new crossing is complete.

