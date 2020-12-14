Grants made available for Nova Scotia community groups supporting people on low incomes

Send this page to someone via email

For the fourth year, community groups that help Nova Scotians living on low incomes can now apply for the Building Vibrant Communities Grant.

Those eligible include non-profit organizations, Mi’kmaw communities, registered charities, municipalities and social enterprises.

Programs that may be included address workforce attachment, housing, mental health and addictions, food security, youth transition to adulthood or transportation.

Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage Suzanne Lohnes-Croft says these grants help strengthen community programs and the non-profit sector that help Nova Scotians struggling to make ends meet.

The grant is part of the province’s $20-million, five-year investment in the creation of a Poverty Reduction Blueprint.

This year, a stronger focus is on projects that address poverty-related challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as those that align with practices emerging through the Poverty Reduction Blueprint.

“These grants allow organizations to design innovative approaches to reduce poverty and help families create better futures,” says Minister of Community Services Kelly Regan.

Funding is available for up to $50,000 per project with a total funding of $792,000 available for the grants throughout 2020-21.

Last year, 38 projects had been funded through the grants.

Grant applications are being accepted until midnight Jan. 15.