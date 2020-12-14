Man and teen face charges in weekend West End shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say two people are facing a long list of charges after a shooting on Sunday sent a man to hospital in unstable condition.

The 40-year-old victim has since been upgraded to critical but stable condition.

Investigators now say the two parties didn’t know each other prior to the shooting, which happened after the two suspects and the victim got into an argument.

Police responded to the area of Arlington Street and Notre Dame Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a report a man had been shot.

The victim was rushed to hospital while the two suspects were arrested nearby, the force says.

A 20-year-old man is facing 11 firearm and assault-related offences, but police say his name is not being released yet since the investigation is ongoing.

A 15-year-old male is also charged with three firearm and assault-offences.

Both remain in custody.

