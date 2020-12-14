Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Iran sentences ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ to 10 years in jail for photos

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 1:06 pm
Sahar Tabar is shown in this digitally altered image posted to her Instagram account in 2017.
Sahar Tabar is shown in this digitally altered image posted to her Instagram account in 2017. Sahar Tabar/Instagram

An Iranian woman who shocked the internet with her attempts to look like actor Angelina Jolie has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to her lawyers in Iran.

Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, was sentenced last week for corruption of young people and disrespecting the Islamic Republic, The Guardian and BBC News Persian report. She will spend the next 10 years in prison, according to Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad.

“Her joke landed her in jail,” Alinejad tweeted on Friday. She also called for Jolie to intervene on Tabar’s behalf.

Read more: China successfully activates nuclear-powered ‘artificial sun’

Tabar captured viral fame in 2017 with photos that depicted her as a zombified version of Jolie. The images were initially thought to be the result of extreme plastic surgery, though she later explained that she’d produced the effect through makeup and photo editing software.

Story continues below advertisement

The photos made Tabar an internet star abroad and a target at home, where she was eventually arrested under Iran’s strict public decency laws in late 2019.

Trending Stories

Tabar confessed to her supposed crimes on Iranian state TV last October, then pleaded for release in the spring, when she claimed to have the coronavirus.

Various reports suggest she is between the ages of 19 and 23.

Her Instagram page was deleted in 2019.

Iran has banned several major social media networks in the country, including Facebook and Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

Tabar is reportedly hoping to appeal her sentence.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IranInstagramAngelina JolieZombieBlasphemyAngelina Jolie lookalikefake angelina jolieSahar TabarZombie Angelina Jolie
Flyers
More weekly flyers