Coronavirus: 2021 PolarFest in Selwyn Township cancelled; Polar Plunge to go virtual

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 14, 2020 11:27 am
The popular PolarFest in Selwyn Township has been cancelled for February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular PolarFest in Selwyn Township has been cancelled for February 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Greg Davis/Global News Peterborough

The annual PolarFest in Selwyn Township each February has been cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival’s committee announced Monday that following consolations with township staff, the decision was made to cancel the 2021 PolarFest, which was scheduled for Feb. 5 to 7. Plans are to have the event return in 2022.

The festival features a variety of winter events, including ice sculpture competition, hikes, youth hockey, public skating, the Polar Paddle on Queen Street in Lakefield, spaghetti dinners and more.

“This is truly a community event and we thank everyone who has supported the festival over the years,” the committee said in a release. “As disappointing as it is to have to cancel PolarFest this year, we look forward to working with our PolarFest Committee, community partners and sponsors to welcome visitors in 2022.”

However, the 41st annual Polar Plunge on Chemong Lake will go ahead on Sunday, Feb. 6. The Bridgenorth-Ennismore-Lakefield Rotary Club will be introducing a special “At Home and Virtual Edition” of the plunge.

More details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Click to play video '2020 PolarFest takes over Selwyn Township' 2020 PolarFest takes over Selwyn Township

 

