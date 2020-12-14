Positive COVID-19 cases identified at several London-area schools

Send this page to someone via email

Local health units have identified several school-related cases of COVID-19 in the London area.

Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday morning it has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Kensal Park French Immersion Public School In London.

On Sunday, MLHU officials confirmed a positive case at each of Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School, Medway Secondary School, C.C. Carrothers Public School, Stoney Creek Public School, and Kensal Park French Immersion Public School.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) also identified a positive case at two Tillsonburg schools Sunday, South Ridge Public School and Westfield Public School.

These cases follow a pair of positive cases announced Saturday at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School in London and Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

Public health officials say contact tracing is underway and all of the schools remain open at this time.

The Thames Valley District School Board says it is carefully following all of the public health protocols to keep students and staff safe and is continuing to track all confirmed active cases on its website.