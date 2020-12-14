Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Positive COVID-19 cases identified at several London-area schools

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted December 14, 2020 9:24 am
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street.
The Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre on Dundas Street. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Local health units have identified several school-related cases of COVID-19 in the London area.

Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) announced Monday morning it has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Kensal Park French Immersion Public School In London.

On Sunday, MLHU officials confirmed a positive case at each of Louise Arbour French Immersion Public School, Medway Secondary School, C.C. Carrothers Public School, Stoney Creek Public School, and Kensal Park French Immersion Public School.

Read more: Video capturing 150 skaters on crowded ice rink in London, Ont. prompts greater monitoring

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) also identified a positive case at two Tillsonburg schools Sunday, South Ridge Public School and Westfield Public School.

Trending Stories

These cases follow a pair of positive cases announced Saturday at Princess Anne French Immersion Public School in London and Huron Park Secondary School in Woodstock.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health officials say contact tracing is underway and all of the schools remain open at this time.

Read more: Death linked to UH outbreak, 23 new coronavirus cases reported in London and Middlesex

The Thames Valley District School Board says it is carefully following all of the public health protocols to keep students and staff safe and is continuing to track all confirmed active cases on its website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19LondonLondon OntarioThames Valley District School BoardCOVID-19 schoolsLondon schools
Flyers
More weekly flyers