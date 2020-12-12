Menu

Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 12, 2020 1:47 pm
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) plays against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool

Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team’s first two pre-season games.

The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team’s temporary home in Tampa, Fla.

Click to play video 'Doug Smith on his new book ‘We The North’' Doug Smith on his new book ‘We The North’
Doug Smith on his new book ‘We The North’ – Nov 20, 2020

Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.

The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.

The team’s regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
