Toronto Raptors allow point guard Kyle Lowry to skip pre-season trip to Charlotte

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry did not make the trip to Charlotte for the NBA team’s first two pre-season games.

The Raptors say Lowry was given permission to stay at the team’s temporary home in Tampa, Fla.

5:22 Doug Smith on his new book ‘We The North’ Doug Smith on his new book ‘We The North’ – Nov 20, 2020

Toronto faces the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Raptors conclude the pre-season on Friday against the Miami Heat in Tampa.

The team’s regular-season opener is Dec. 23 against New Orleans in Tampa.