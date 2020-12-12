Manitoba RCMP searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jasmine Lower-Clearsky was last seen near the Trans-Canada highway and provincial road 248 in the R.M. of Cartier on Thursday around 7 p.m.

She was wearing a black sweater, black jacket, grey sweatpants and white shoes.

She stands five-feet tall, weighs around 160 pounds and has pink hair.

RCMP are concerned for her well-being and believe she could be in the Winnipeg area.

If you have any information that could help bring her home, call the Headingley RCMP detachment at 204-831-5929, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

