Coronavirus: 99 new cases announced for Interior Health region

Provincial health officials announced 99 new COVID-19 cases for the Interior Health region on Friday, marking a new high.

The previous high was 85 cases on Dec. 6, with 84 cases being recorded on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Comparatively, according to data from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, the Northern Health region’s highest case count was 63 on Dec. 5, while Vancouver Island’s was 26 on Nov. 28.

In the Lower Mainland, the Fraser Health’s region highest daily total was 675 on Nov. 23, with Vancouver Coastal experiencing 206 on Nov. 18.

Along with the 99 new cases, Interior Health says 20 people are in hospital, including four in intensive care, and that the region’s death total remained at six.

There are also 759 active cases.

Health officials also reported that 27 residents and 14 members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the McKinney long-term care home in Oliver.

Regarding other outbreaks at long-term care homes in the region, Village by the Station in Penticton remains at three cases, while Mountainview Village in Kelowna remains at seven cases.

Also Friday, the province also announced 737 new cases, including one that is a person who resides outside Canada, and 11 new deaths.

Friday’s newly reported case breakdown is as follows:

Vancouver Coastal Health region: 119 new cases

Fraser Health region: 469 new cases

Interior Health region: 99 new cases

Northern Health region: 41 new cases

Vancouver Island Health region: 8 new cases

All told, Friday’s new numbers pushed the total cases in B.C. to 40,797, including 9,589 active cases with 342 people currently hospitalized, including 87 in intensive care.

Another 12,008 people are currently self-isolating, while 29,598 individuals who tested positive have recovered.

To view the latest COVID-19 statistics from the B.C. Centre of Disease Control, click here.

