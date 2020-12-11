Menu

Education

McMaster, Mohawk getting more provincial funding for repairs and maintenance

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted December 11, 2020 5:18 pm
Mohawk College and McMaster University are getting a combined, $9.3 million to tackle capital repairs.
Mohawk College and McMaster University are getting a combined, $9.3 million to tackle capital repairs. @scott_kenny / Twitter

McMaster University and Mohawk College are getting help with their infrastructure needs.

The Ontario government has announced it is investing almost $9.3 million in capital funding to help the post-secondary institutions address their maintenance backlogs and undertake critical repairs.

Flamborough-Glanbrook MPP Donna Skelly says it’s about providing a modern and safe learning environment for students, faculty and staff.

“Well-maintained facilities and the latest in learning tools and equipment are critical parts of a postsecondary education,” said Skelly.

By investing in post-secondary infrastructure, she adds that “our government is supporting economic recovery, creating jobs and ensuring students obtain the skills they need.”

The funding is through the government’s Facilities Renewal Program (FRP).

$3,164,900 for Mohawk College and $5,060,900 for McMaster University to help address the ongoing need for maintenance, repair, renovation and modernization of existing facilities.

Skelly adds that the 2020-21 FRP funding represents an increase of more than $2 million to Mohawk College and $1.6 million to McMaster University, over and above last year.

McMaster president David Farrar says the provincial funds are “extremely important in helping us undertake our priority infrastructure maintenance and improvements.”

Paul Armstrong, chief operating officer of Mohawk College, adds “we appreciate the province’s support for important training equipment and strategic building upgrades as we prepare job-ready, future-ready graduates for the workforce.”

Mohawk’s funding also includes $1,065,200, as part of the College Equipment and Renewal Fund (CERF), to purchase and renew instructional equipment and learning resources.

