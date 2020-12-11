London police search for suspect after packages, items inside residence reportedly stolen

Send this page to someone via email

London police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in relation to a residential break and enter in the city’s east end.

Officials said Friday that homeowners of a residence in the 2400 block of Clarke Road noticed some items from inside their home had been stolen on Thursday.

They viewed video surveillance and saw a man taking two packages that had been left outside the front door around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Other photos of the suspect. London police

Then, around 11:05 a.m., police say the man came back, opened the front door and went inside, not realizing someone was home.

Police were contacted and started to investigate.

The suspect is described as around six feet in height with a medium build and around 40 years old, with short black hair and glasses.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

