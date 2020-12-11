Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

London police search for suspect after packages, items inside residence reportedly stolen

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 11, 2020 4:40 pm
Police say the suspect is described as around 40 years old with short black hair and glasses.
Police say the suspect is described as around 40 years old with short black hair and glasses. London police

London police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspect in relation to a residential break and enter in the city’s east end.

Officials said Friday that homeowners of a residence in the 2400 block of Clarke Road noticed some items from inside their home had been stolen on Thursday.

They viewed video surveillance and saw a man taking two packages that had been left outside the front door around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Other photos of the suspect.
Other photos of the suspect. London police

Read more: London, Ont., man charged after neighbour reported break-in, police say

Story continues below advertisement

Then, around 11:05 a.m., police say the man came back, opened the front door and went inside, not realizing someone was home.

Trending Stories

Police were contacted and started to investigate.

The suspect is described as around six feet in height with a medium build and around 40 years old, with short black hair and glasses.

He was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Toronto police release surveillance video of suspect in multiple break and enters' Toronto police release surveillance video of suspect in multiple break and enters
Toronto police release surveillance video of suspect in multiple break and enters – Apr 21, 2019
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceLondon PoliceBreak And EnterSuspectClarke RoadPackageslondon police break and enterlondon police suspect
Flyers
More weekly flyers