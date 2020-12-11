Calgary woman inspires Canadians to send her grandma cards for 95th birthday

It started with a social media post by a concerned granddaughter. Vicky Lucking couldn’t bear the thought of her grandma, Rena Harris, celebrating her birthday alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My grandma and I have always been close, she used to live up the street from me and I was feeling sad I wasn’t going to be able to celebrate with her,” Vicky said.
The 95-year-old lives at a Revera retirement residence in Edgemont. There are visitor restrictions in place, meaning there could be no celebration to mark the milestone.
So Vicky put out a callout for cards and strangers responded in droves.
“It just exploded,” Vicky said. “So many people want to write her and its been overwhelming, to be honest, that so many people want to celebrate with her.”
“Oh it’s great, I just love mail!” Harris said. “It really surprised me.”
Mary Lou Lucking, Vicky’s mom, is proud of what her daughter did.
“I get emotional. It was lovely and heartwarming and I think my husband and I did a good job raising her,” Mary Lou said.
“It’s a wonderful warm feeling — humanity is still good.
“For all the bad things going on in the world, there’s still loving wonderful people out there.”
But Vicky said something even more profound came from this.
“It was very inspiring because people were writing back saying: ‘Because of this post I sent a letter to my Grandma,’ or, ‘Because of this I have called my Grandma for the first time in years,'” Vicky said.
“If it means people are reaching out to seniors in their life, that’s all I could ever ask for.”
Harris is planning on sending thank you notes back to those who thought of her, but she’ll be sure to include one minor correction.
“I tell them I’m only 39!” Harris said.
Harris has nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a few more on the way. Family members said her quick wit and sense of humor keep her young at heart.
“Just live long and pester, that’s my motto,” Harris said.
“I could only wish everyone could have a grandma like mine,” Vicky said.
