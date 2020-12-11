Calgary woman inspires Canadians to send her grandma cards for 95th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

It started with a social media post by a concerned granddaughter. Vicky Lucking couldn’t bear the thought of her grandma, Rena Harris, celebrating her birthday alone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My grandma and I have always been close, she used to live up the street from me and I was feeling sad I wasn’t going to be able to celebrate with her,” Vicky said.

Vicky and her grandma, Rena. Courtesy: Vicky Lucking

The 95-year-old lives at a Revera retirement residence in Edgemont. There are visitor restrictions in place, meaning there could be no celebration to mark the milestone.

Story continues below advertisement

So Vicky put out a callout for cards and strangers responded in droves.

Grandma Rena\’s box of cards. Jill Croteau/Global Calgary

“It just exploded,” Vicky said. “So many people want to write her and its been overwhelming, to be honest, that so many people want to celebrate with her.”

“Oh it’s great, I just love mail!” Harris said. “It really surprised me.” Tweet This

Mary Lou Lucking, Vicky’s mom, is proud of what her daughter did.

“I get emotional. It was lovely and heartwarming and I think my husband and I did a good job raising her,” Mary Lou said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a wonderful warm feeling — humanity is still good. Tweet This

“For all the bad things going on in the world, there’s still loving wonderful people out there.”

Grandma Rena on her balcony. Courtesy: Vicky Lucking

But Vicky said something even more profound came from this.

“It was very inspiring because people were writing back saying: ‘Because of this post I sent a letter to my Grandma,’ or, ‘Because of this I have called my Grandma for the first time in years,'” Vicky said.

“If it means people are reaching out to seniors in their life, that’s all I could ever ask for.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harris is planning on sending thank you notes back to those who thought of her, but she’ll be sure to include one minor correction.

“I tell them I’m only 39!” Harris said. Tweet This

Harris has nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a few more on the way. Family members said her quick wit and sense of humor keep her young at heart.

Grandma Rena surrounded by her family at a Stampede party. Courtesy: Vicky Lucking

“Just live long and pester, that’s my motto,” Harris said.

“I could only wish everyone could have a grandma like mine,” Vicky said.