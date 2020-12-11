Fentanyl, cocaine seized in undercover trafficking investigation in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an undercover trafficking investigation has led to the seizure of fentanyl and cocaine in the city’s west end.

Project Sienna began targeting traffickers of the deadly opioid in October, police said.

A search warrant was carried out at a home on Dec. 3 in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Westwood Road.

Police said officers seized 42 grams of fentanyl, 27 g of cocaine, 4 g of crystal meth and 3.5 g of cannabis, along with $3,675 in Canadian currency.

Guelph police have responded to 219 drug overdoses in 2020, according to police.

“We hope that this initiative has had a positive impact in our community,” Det. Sgt. Bradley Saint said.

“We will continue to work with our prosecutors to bring this case to a successful conclusion and expect that those who are charged with selling fentanyl will face a significant jail term.”

Trafficking charges are being sought against 15 people from Guelph and one person in Cambridge, but police would not say how many have been arrested.

“A number of them have been arrested so far,” Const. Kyle Grant said.

“The investigation is ongoing and unfortunately we can’t release further details in this regard as it would compromise its integrity.”