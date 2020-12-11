Broadband internet to be expanded for almost 13,000 homes, businesses in Simcoe County

Send this page to someone via email

Simcoe County will be receiving more than $41 million to expand broadband internet services for almost 13,000 households and businesses in the region that have limited to no connectivity.

The funding will be provided by Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) to support six fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) projects across Simcoe County.

“As a region with a diverse range of rural and urban communities, access to reliable, high-speed connectivity is essential, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, as many of our businesses and residents are adapting to a new virtual environment,” Simcoe County Warden George Cornell said in a statement.

“We are grateful to the federal and provincial governments, as well as our future private-sector partners, for their generous investment in expanding broadband connectivity in our region.”

The projects would see about 31,750 Simcoe County residents see improvements in their internet services and would collectively service about 500 kilometres of roadway across 60 communities in the region.

Bell Canada has been given funding to support three fibre-to-the-home projects that will collectively service 389 kilometres of underserved road to bring high-speed internet to more than 10,600 homes and businesses throughout Clearview, Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Springwater, Oro-Medonte, Tiny Township, Tay Township, Severn and Ramara and within Midland, Penetanguishene and Innisfil.

The Bell Canada projects will cost $32 million and will be finished with service available by mid-2022.

SWIFT and Vianet will also deploy fibre cabling along more than 73 kilometres of underserved road through New Tecumseth and Bradford and within Adjala-Tosorontio to deliver high-speed internet to 1,207 homes and businesses. This project will cost $5.8 million and is expected to be done with service available by early 2022.

Cogeco Communications will also receive $1.5 million to install fibre-optic cabling along 19 kilometres of underserviced roads in Severn. The network will deliver high-speed internet connection to 467 homes and businesses by late 2022.

Rogers Communications will receive $1.8 million to deploy fibre-optic cabling along 15 kilometres of underserviced roads in Clearview. The network will deliver high-speed internet to 422 homes and businesses by early 2022.

Because of SWIFT’s competitive tendering process, officials say the county project value increased by 47 per cent, delivering $13 million more in infrastructure investments.

