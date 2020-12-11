British Columbians will be able to renew ICBC insurance online in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Starting in May 2022, British Columbians will be able to renew their ICBC insurance online.

In a statement Friday, the B.C. government said when the online insurance site goes live, customers will be able to renew personal insurance and get temporary operation permits, with some restrictions.

However, more products are expected to be rolled out following that date.

Renewing insurance online is something B.C. residents have been wanting for many years.

“We know British Columbians want more convenience when they purchase and renew their auto insurance,” Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said in a release.

Setting up the website will take place over the coming year and will include discussions around the future of the licence plate decal requirement.

“COVID-19 has accelerated our expansion of digital services for customers, including a shift to email and phone-based insurance transactions. Offering insurance renewals online will make buying insurance even more convenient and flexible,” Nicolas Jimenez, president and CEO, ICBC, added in the release.

Customers are already able to renew insurance via email or over the phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic.