Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Questions raised after photos surface of Surrey police board member with Hells Angels

By Amy Judd & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted December 11, 2020 12:38 pm
Click to play video 'Questions raised over Surrey Police Board member and possible ties to the Hells Angels' Questions raised over Surrey Police Board member and possible ties to the Hells Angels
WATCH: B.C.'s former Solicitor General says he’s very concerned about pictures posted to social media showing a member of Surrey’s new municipal police board posing with members of the Hells Angels.

Photos posted on social media showing a member of Surrey’s new police board posing with Hells Angels members are now being investigated by B.C.’s Solicitor General.

Harley Chappell, who is the elected chief of the Semiahmoo First Nation, was spotted in Facebook photos with full-patch members of the gang.

Another photo also showed Chappell’s father wearing the club’s colours.

Chappell said it is well-known his dad had been a member but he said he’s never associated with the club in any way.

Read more: B.C. loses lengthy legal battle to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Kelowna, Vancouver, Nanaimo

“We check people that want to deliver food to your home… but for some reason, we don’t check police board,” B.C.’s former Solicitor General Kash Heed told Global News.

Click to play video 'Brazen Surrey shooting sparks fears of reprisal' Brazen Surrey shooting sparks fears of reprisal
Brazen Surrey shooting sparks fears of reprisal – Aug 6, 2019

In a statement, Chappell said in 2018 he attended the funeral of the mother of a childhood friend and members of the Hells Angels were at the event. “Any photos of me with my father’s friends were from his past,” the statement said.

B.C.’s Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth, confirmed Thursday they are investigating the matter.

Critics told Global News that someone sitting on the police board with even the slightest hint of a connection to organized crime is something that needs to be addressed.

“We expect people that sit on our police boards to be of extreme character,” Heed said.

Click to play video 'Concern grows over the hiring process for Surrey Municipal Police Chief' Concern grows over the hiring process for Surrey Municipal Police Chief
Concern grows over the hiring process for Surrey Municipal Police Chief – Nov 24, 2020
