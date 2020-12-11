‘COVID-19 has been challenging’: Nova Scotia funding more mental health and addiction support

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Friday that new funding will be able to provide more mental health and addictions support to those in need.

According to the province, the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will receive over $1.6 million to be distributed as grants to organizations province-wide.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been incredibly challenging and has had an impact on many Nova Scotians’ mental health,” said Leo Glavine, Minister of Health and Wellness, in a press release.

“This investment will improve access to mental health services and remove barriers for people across the province to get the help they need,” he added.

Grants will be up to $25,000 each, the province said.

The province explained that applications will be reviewed by an independent committee and will be assessed based on whether “they address a unique need, empower positive change, or promote recovery and reintegration” for Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction.

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia said it will begin accepting online applications on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m.