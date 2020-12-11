Menu

Comments

World

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris named Time’s Person of the Year for 2020

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 11, 2020 12:48 am
Time magazine has named U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honour for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

Read more: Most states have certified their U.S. election results. Here’s what happens next

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice-President.”

Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health-care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Fauci, health-care workers and racial justice organizers shared the magazine’s Guardian of the Year title.

Also Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

U.S. election: VP-elect Harris says she reflects on women who have ‘paved the way for this moment’ – Nov 7, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
