Coronavirus vaccine costs to be covered by federal government, Trudeau says

The cost of the coronavirus vaccine will be covered by the federal government and will be free for all Canadians, the prime minister announced Thursday.

The announcement comes just hours after a first ministers meeting earlier Thursday, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he announced to provincial and territorial premiers that his government would be covering the cost of the vaccine, as well as the cost of supplies needed to administer them.

“The meeting of today gave us the opportunity to talk about our work in common to fight this pandemic and what we’re doing to help Canadians and Canadian businesses during this crisis,” said Trudeau.

“Job one remains keeping people safe. This has been our government’s focus right from the start of the pandemic.”

The meeting, which was repeatedly called for by the premiers over the course of the pandemic, was originally supposed to be devoted to long-term federal health-care funding.

