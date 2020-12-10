Menu

Traffic

Vancouver driver fined for driving in bus lane just after failing road test for driving in bus lane

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 4:34 pm
Sgt. Mark Christensen said a driver was fined more than $300 after driving in the bus lane.
Sgt. Mark Christensen said a driver was fined more than $300 after driving in the bus lane. Sgt. Mark Christensen/Twitter

A Vancouver police officer says a ticket was issued for driving in the bus lane to a driver who had just failed her driver’s test for driving in a bus lane.

Mark Christensen, traffic sergeant with the Vancouver Police Dept., said on social media Wednesday that a vehicle was stopped for driving in a bus lane and the driver produced a learner’s licence.

Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

Christensen said the driver told the officer she was coming from a driving test that she had failed.

She provided documentation that showed she failed the test because she drove in a bus lane, Christensen said.

On top of that, there was no supervisor in the vehicle with the driver, and an “L” sticker indicating the driver has a learner’s licence was not on display.

Christensen tweeted out a redacted copy of a violation ticket worth $327 in fines.

