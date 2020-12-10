Vancouver driver fined for driving in bus lane just after failing road test for driving in bus lane

Send this page to someone via email

A Vancouver police officer says a ticket was issued for driving in the bus lane to a driver who had just failed her driver’s test for driving in a bus lane.

Mark Christensen, traffic sergeant with the Vancouver Police Dept., said on social media Wednesday that a vehicle was stopped for driving in a bus lane and the driver produced a learner’s licence.

Christensen said the driver told the officer she was coming from a driving test that she had failed.

She provided documentation that showed she failed the test because she drove in a bus lane, Christensen said.

On top of that, there was no supervisor in the vehicle with the driver, and an “L” sticker indicating the driver has a learner’s licence was not on display.

Christensen tweeted out a redacted copy of a violation ticket worth $327 in fines.

Vehicle stopped for driving in bus lane and driver produced a learners licence. – no supervisor

– no L displayed Told officer she was coming from failing driving test and provided documentation. Reason for failing: driving in bus lane! 🤦🤦🤦@VancouverPD @VPDTrafficUnit pic.twitter.com/UT3Ox2NTop — Sgt Mark Christensen (@baldguy1363) December 10, 2020