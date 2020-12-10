Transit project assessment process now available for Stage 2 of ION LRT project

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, Waterloo Region launched the transit project assessment process for Phase 2 of the ION LRT project.

It says the notice is a result of years of technical analysis, evaluation and consultation.

The TPA will consider the natural, social, cultural, transportation and economic environments of the plan to expand the ION LRT system to Cambridge.

The region says a draft of the environmental report for the project is now available on its website for review and comment.

“Bringing LRT to Cambridge will be transformational. It will create a seamless LRT system that will connect the region’s three urban centres,” said Karen Redman, regional chair.

Those who wish to comment on the project can do so on the region’s engagement website.

The next stage will see the OPN LRT expand 18 kilometres while running through Hespeler and Preston while connecting Kitchener to Galt. It has been estimated it will cost $1.36 billion.

The region says the initial phase, which runs between Kitchener and Waterloo, has brought $3.2 billion worth of investment along the route.

It says it is committed to bringing the same type of investment to Cambridge although shovels are not expected to break ground for another eight years and no end date has been provided for the project.