Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Nova Scotia says 64 active cases of the coronavirus remain in the province as four new cases were reported on Thursday.

One of the new cases is travel-related and the individual is isolating in the eastern health zone.

Three other cases are in the central zone, one of which is connected to a previously reported case, and another is under investigation.

Nova Scotia is also reporting another school related case. An individual who tested positive is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.

“The school will close to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and is expected to reopen to students on Wednesday, Dec. 16,” read a news release.

Students will be learning from home with an update to parents coming Dec. 15, the province said.

“Seeing lower case numbers is good news, but it does not mean we can let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“We know how fast this virus can move. We have worked so hard to contain it – let’s not falter as we get closer to the vaccine being available.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,788 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Thursday’s pop-up rapid testing sites are located in:

Bedford, Lebrun Centre (36 Holland Ave.)

Truro, Legion Stadium (14 Lorne St.)

Please note, the site in #Truro is at the Colchester Legion Stadium at 14 Lorne Street, from 1:30 to 8 pm. It will be there tomorrow as well, at the same times. https://t.co/8qWdxZYpsV — Health & Wellness (@nshealth) December 10, 2020

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 81,706 tests for the virus.

The province has confirmed 304 positive COVID-19 cases in the second wave and reported no deaths related to COVID-19.