Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 1:03 pm
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 A medical worker wearing protective gear is seen outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 15, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 deaths reached 9,751 as of Thursday afternoon, while the number of infections stood at 193,600, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press)
TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 A medical worker wearing protective gear is seen outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 15, 2020. Canada's COVID-19 deaths reached 9,751 as of Thursday afternoon, while the number of infections stood at 193,600, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press). Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press

Nova Scotia says 64 active cases of the coronavirus remain in the province as four new cases were reported on Thursday.

One of the new cases is travel-related and the individual is isolating in the eastern health zone.

Three other cases are in the central zone, one of which is connected to a previously reported case, and another is under investigation.

Read more: COVID-19 lockdown isn’t easy, but these small Newfoundland towns are pulling it off

Nova Scotia is also reporting another school related case. An individual who tested positive is connected to Tallahassee Community School in Eastern Passage.

“The school will close to allow for deep cleaning, testing and contact tracing, and is expected to reopen to students on Wednesday, Dec. 16,” read a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Students will be learning from home with an update to parents coming Dec. 15, the province said.

“Seeing lower case numbers is good news, but it does not mean we can let our guard down,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in the release.

“We know how fast this virus can move. We have worked so hard to contain it – let’s not falter as we get closer to the vaccine being available.”

Click to play video 'Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing' Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing
Dr. Lisa Barrett on Vaccines, COVID-19 testing

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,788 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Thursday’s pop-up rapid testing sites are located in:

  • Bedford, Lebrun Centre (36 Holland Ave.)
  • Truro, Legion Stadium (14 Lorne St.)

Story continues below advertisement

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia has completed 81,706 tests for the virus.

The province has confirmed 304 positive COVID-19 cases in the second wave and reported no deaths related to COVID-19.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPublic healthPop-up rapid testing
Flyers
More weekly flyers