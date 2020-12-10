AIM facility in Saint John resumes operations after explosion-related suspension

Send this page to someone via email

The controversial AIM Recycling Atlantic facility on the Saint John harbour is back up and running after explosions saw its operations suspended.

Often dealing with recycled vehicles, the explosions tend to be caused when propane tanks or other compressed containers are not removed before they meet that shredder.

New Brunswick’s Department of Environment and Climate Change shut things down at the site just over a week ago to investigate the blasts, after two in the span of a week sparked outcry from residents and Saint John’s mayor.

In a written statement Thursday, the minister in charge of the department told Global News that they feel good about allowing operations to resume.

“They have trained additional inspectors and will remove gas tanks and combustible materials from cars, and crush as much of the materials as possible, prior to shredding,” writes Minister Gary Crossman.

He says the facility’s gone through its stockpile to check for anything that might cause explosions and has generally stepped up its inspection process.

Crossman says these changes, and a need to get incoming materials moving, have led the province to give AIM the greenlight.

The AIM facility sits on federal land at Port Saint John and is regulated by the provincial government; it operates under guidelines that explosions on site don’t exceed 104 decibels.

