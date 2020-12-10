Man charged in connection with 2 explosions that rocked the town of Amherst, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Amherst police announced Thursday that a 46-year-old man appeared in Amherst provincial court on three charges stemming from two explosions that rocked the town of Amherst earlier this week.

Police said Brian Stephen MacDonald of Amherst, who was arrested on Wednesday, is being charged with making an explosive device, having an intent to destroy or damage property, and causing an explosion of an explosive substance.

According to authorities, Macdonald was remanded and is scheduled to appear again in provincial court on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m. for a bail hearing.

During the investigation into the explosions, police said a residence on East Victoria Street was searched with the assistance of the RCMP explosive disposal unit.

Two explosions, caused by what police have described as explosive devices, have rocked the town located near the Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border.

Luckily no one has been hurt by either explosion.

The first explosion went off on Monday and was reported to officers shortly after 10 p.m. AT

Police say callers described the explosion as a large blast that had been heard throughout the town.

Officers that responded to the scene found debris from the explosive device on Rupert Street, near the intersection with Agnew Street.

No property was damaged and no one was hurt by the explosion.

The second explosion occurred at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday in the area around Agnew Street.

Officers found debris from that explosion but no one was hurt and the damage to property was minimal.

Another device — this one having not been detonated — was found by police at the nearby Rotary Centennial Park.

The RCMP’s explosive disposal unit was able to safely detonate the device after they’d examined it.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 902-667-8600 or Crime Stoppers.