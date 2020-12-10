Waterloo’s top doc has new instructions for businesses to slow COVID-19 spread

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region’s top doctor has issued new instructions to workplaces and businesses in the area in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“These measures seek to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in workplace and business settings. I recognize it is a challenging time for organizations, which have had to quickly adapt to new requirements and implement new measures,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said in a statement.

The new instructions are directed at those that own or operate businesses in Waterloo Region and take effect on Monday.

They include the following:

Conduct active screening of employees and/or essential visitors

Prepare and implement a COVID-19 safety plan and designate a management person to be responsible for the implementation and monitoring of compliance to the plan

Ensure physical distancing throughout the workplace, including in employee-only areas (e.g. lunchrooms, change rooms)

Ensure use of face coverings or appropriate personal protective equipment

Optimize indoor air ventilation

Waterloo Public Health says that while many of these places have already instituted a number of safety measures, it is still seeing outbreaks occur in these settings.

It says that the agency’s outbreak investigations and inspections by the province’s Ministry of Labour have shown common areas of concern that could increase the spread of COVID-19.

Waterloo Public Health says the new measures are an attempt to address those concerns.