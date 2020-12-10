Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Saint John issues boil water order after malfunction impacts over 300 customers

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 12:29 pm
One of the 11 million litre water storage tanks at the water treatment plant in Saint John, NB. June 22/2017.
One of the 11 million litre water storage tanks at the water treatment plant in Saint John, NB. June 22/2017. Andrew Cromwell/Global News

Saint John issued a boil water order on Thursday for more than 300 customers in the Rockwood Park area.

According to the city, this notice impacts customers residing at more than 20 listed streets, shared here.

The order was issued after an infrastructure malfunction stopped water from refilling the Rockwood Park water reservoir, the city said in a statement.

READ MORE: New Brunswick boat owners lament low water levels on Saint John River

Saint John Water said crews were quick to respond Thursday morning and have been able to restore water to the tank for customers in the area.

Yet Saint John Water said that after any malfunction to the drinking water system in which there is a potential for water contamination, the drinking water must be boiled to ensure it is safe to consume.

“Saint John Water will make every effort to notify customers as soon as the Boil Water Order has been lifted in the coming days. This notice is also being hand-delivered to affected users,” the city said in a statement.

In the meantime, customers will have to bring water to a rolling boil, letting it boil for at least one minute, and letting it cool before using.

Otherwise, people will need to use bottled water.

“Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, juice, coffee or tea, or washing vegetables that will not be cooked. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water,” the city said.

