Crime

Peterborough man accused of assaulting west-end restaurant employee: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 9:35 am
Peterborough Police
A man faces assault charges following an altercation with a restaurant employee in Peterborough on Wednesday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing several assault charges after an incident outside a restaurant on Lansdowne Street West on Wednesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to a restaurant where they found a customer and an employee in an altercation outside the business.

“Officers were able to verbally de-escalate the situation,” police said.

A 35-year-old male employee of the restaurant received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, police said.

During the arrest, a knife was found on the accused.

Kyle McBrien, 31, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon, assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2021.

