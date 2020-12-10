Three charged in theft of clothing from warehouse in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police have made several arrests in connection with the theft of clothing from a warehouse in Lindsay.

On Nov. 29, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service stopped a vehicle that was allegedly bearing reported stolen licence plates.

Inside the vehicle were several boxes of clothing that police say had been recently reported stolen from a warehouse.

The service’s criminal branch took over the investigation, which concluded Wednesday with the arrest of three people.

Natasha Davey, 41, Robert Jennings, 47, and Peter Lynn Jackman, 53, have each been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; theft over $5,000; and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 4, 2021.

