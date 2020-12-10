Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Three charged in theft of clothing from warehouse in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Three people face theft charges after boxes of clothing were reported stolen from a warehouse in Lindsay.
Three people face theft charges after boxes of clothing were reported stolen from a warehouse in Lindsay. Global News Peterborough file

Police have made several arrests in connection with the theft of clothing from a warehouse in Lindsay.

On Nov. 29, City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service stopped a vehicle that was allegedly bearing reported stolen licence plates.

Inside the vehicle were several boxes of clothing that police say had been recently reported stolen from a warehouse.

Read more: Televisions, computer equipment reported stolen from Lindsay business: police

The service’s criminal branch took over the investigation, which concluded Wednesday with the arrest of three people.

Natasha Davey, 41, Robert Jennings, 47, and Peter Lynn Jackman, 53, have each been charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; theft over $5,000; and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

They were released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Feb. 4, 2021.

Click to play video '‘Tis the season for porch pirates: How to avoid package theft this holiday season' ‘Tis the season for porch pirates: How to avoid package theft this holiday season
‘Tis the season for porch pirates: How to avoid package theft this holiday season
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftBreak And EnterCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayBreak InLindsay Ontarioclothing theft
Flyers
More weekly flyers