RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Lloydminster

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday in Lloydminster.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at around 5:40 p.m. on 57 Avenue and 41 Street.

READ MORE: Scott Moe dampens talk of easing COVID-19 restrictions in Saskatchewan

The 61-year-old woman from Lloydminster was crossing at a marked crosswalk when she hit and killed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the name of the woman who died will not be released to the public at this time.

READ MORE: Alberta businesses react to new, tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Advertisement