Crime

RCMP investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Lloydminster

By Tiffany Lizée Global News
Posted December 10, 2020 7:35 am
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday morning in Lloydminster.
RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday morning in Lloydminster. Global News

Alberta RCMP are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian that occurred Tuesday in Lloydminster.

Emergency crews responded to the collision at around 5:40 p.m. on 57 Avenue and 41 Street.

The 61-year-old woman from Lloydminster was crossing at a marked crosswalk when she hit and killed.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the name of the woman who died will not be released to the public at this time.

