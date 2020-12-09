Menu

Comments

Health

N.L. reports one new case and says untraceable case indicates unknown infection

By Sarah Smellie The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2020 7:22 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Feds say they will ensure timely, fair rollout of Pfizer vaccine amid approval' Coronavirus: Feds say they will ensure timely, fair rollout of Pfizer vaccine amid approval
Dr. Howard Njoo, deputy chief public health officer at Public Health Agency of Canada said on Wednesday that the agency will be working with provinces and territories to ensure a timely, fair and well-collaborated rollout of vaccine amid Canada's approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, stressing that availability will be limited for some time, and more vaccine doses will be available in the early months of 2021.

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – Public health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador have concluded there was an undetected positive case of COVID-19 in the province.

Officials said Wednesday the source of an infection announced over the weekend still cannot be traced, and it’s now considered non-epidemiologically linked.

Read more: Few new cases announced Wednesday in Atlantic Canada as region awaits vaccine

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says that means someone was sick and didn’t know it, or that they perhaps left the province.

The tiny town of Harbour Breton has been in a state of partial lockdown since Sunday as officials tried to chase down the source of the infection, and Fitzgerald says it will stay that way until the risk of transmission abates.

The province reported one new case of COVID-19 Wednesday, and officials say the infection is related to travel.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Over 100 participants to conduct ‘rehearsal of concept’ regarding vaccine distribution' Coronavirus: Over 100 participants to conduct ‘rehearsal of concept’ regarding vaccine distribution
Coronavirus: Over 100 participants to conduct ‘rehearsal of concept’ regarding vaccine distribution

Public health officials also announced that beginning Thursday, informal gatherings with family and friends will be limited a maximum of 20 people, down from 50.

Newfoundland and Labrador is set to receive a shipment of 1,950 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week and officials say they’re working to identify who will get the shots.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Newfoundland and LabradorN.LCoroanvirusDr. Janice FitzgeraldNewfoundland and Labrador COVID-19Harbour BretonN.L. COVID-19
