Côte-des-Neiges man honoured for saving stranger’s life

A Côte-des-Neiges man has been honoured for an act that city officials have described as heroic.

On Sept. 23, Rodrick Rodney said he was driving on Décarie Boulevard around 9 a.m. when he noticed a man get out of a car ahead of him and walk onto the Paré Street overpass.

“He walked towards the highway, he looked over onto the highway,” Rodney told Global News from the overpass, the first time he said he’s been back since that morning.

According to him, the man then sat on the railing overlooking the expressway several metres below. Rodney, sensing something was wrong, said he parked his truck in the street, dashed over to the overpass some 30 metres away and grabbed the man just as he jumped.

“We were both hanging over the highway looking down on the highway,” he said, his voice shaking. “I grabbed his shirt but it began to rip, so I grabbed the only solid thing left, which was his pants and his belt.”

He said with someone’s help, they managed to pull the man up and drop him on the sidewalk. Police and paramedics arrived shortly thereafter, took charge and thanked him.

Rodney says he’s still rattled by the incident and that it was only afterwards that he realized he could’ve lost his own life.

“The worst could have happened and I don’t know how my kids and my grandkids would have dealt with that,” he said shaking his head.

Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough mayor Sue Montgomery said she was impressed with what he did.

“This can be an example for others and I think these days too many people just pull out their cellphones and record these things instead of intervening.”

She added that people should be looking out for each other, especially with the anxieties caused by the pandemic.

“It’s tough,” she noted. “It’s really really tough, but people need to understand they’re not alone.”

Rodney agrees.

“There’s a lot going on right now,” he said. “A lot of people losing their jobs, businesses have been closing.”

According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, “early findings from national surveys show that people in Canada are experiencing more anxiety as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that a higher number are reporting suicidal thoughts and/or behaviours.

On Monday, the borough council approved a motion to honour Rodney and the Montreal police department also recognized what he did that morning.

“I just thought it was an amazing act of citizenship and selflessness and generosity and that’s what we need more of today,” Montgomery said.

Rodney says he’s no hero but credits the act to something else.

“Devine intervention,” he insisted. “That’s how I look at it — being in the right place at the right time.”

He says the man he saved called him to say thanks.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis here.