Guelph man charged with sexual assault: Wellington County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they have charged a 71-year old Guelph man with sexual assault and sexual interference.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the charges stem from incidents that happened in November but provided no other details.

Read more: Peel paramedic charged with sexual assault involving minor

The investigation led to the arrest of Cosmo Tedesco, but it’s not clear when he was arrested and the date of his next court appearance was not provided, either.

OPP added that victims of sexual assault are not alone and there are supports available to them such as the Assaulted Women’s Hotline at 1-866-863-0511.

2:38 MPP Randy Hillier’s son tasered in Perth, Ont. by OPP MPP Randy Hillier’s son tasered in Perth, Ont. by OPP

Advertisement