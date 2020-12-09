Menu

Crime

Guelph man charged with sexual assault: Wellington County OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 5:03 pm
An OPP detachment sign.
An OPP detachment sign. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say they have charged a 71-year old Guelph man with sexual assault and sexual interference.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the charges stem from incidents that happened in November but provided no other details.

The investigation led to the arrest of Cosmo Tedesco, but it’s not clear when he was arrested and the date of his next court appearance was not provided, either.

OPP added that victims of sexual assault are not alone and there are supports available to them such as the Assaulted Women’s Hotline at 1-866-863-0511.

