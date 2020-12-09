Suspect in Carsons Road homicide arrested in Montreal, Ottawa police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Montreal have arrested a man who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the shooting death of Mohamed Hassan in Ottawa earlier this year.

Ottawa police said Wednesday that officers with the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal arrested 21-year-old Jeffrey Dondji on Tuesday while conducting an “unrelated criminal investigation.”

Dondji was wanted for first-degree murder on a Canada-wide warrant related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Hassan, whose body was found behind Collège catholique Samuel-Genest on Carsons Road on July 27.

Read more: Ottawa police investigating 2 bodies found in ByWard Market

This is the second arrest made in connection with the homicide. Another suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was arrested in September with the help of the North Bay Police Service and charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Ottawa police had suspected Dondji might have also been in northern Ontario.

The suspect will be transferred to Ottawa and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

4:33 Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says Alek Minassian trial: ‘Not heard of anyone with autism as homicidal’; expert says – Nov 17, 2020