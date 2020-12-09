Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Russia looking for thieves who hit Putin’s nuclear ‘Doomsday Plane’

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 1:51 pm
A Russian Il-80 plane and fighter jets St. Basil's Cathedral near Red Square in Moscow on May 4, 2010 during a Victory Day parade rehearsal.
A Russian Il-80 plane and fighter jets St. Basil's Cathedral near Red Square in Moscow on May 4, 2010 during a Victory Day parade rehearsal. ANDREI SMIRNOV/AFP via Getty Images

A Russian aircraft designed to survive a nuclear war was no match for a group of suspected thieves, who police say breached the plane and stole armloads of military-grade communications equipment last week.

Police in Russia announced an investigation into the theft on Wednesday, following media reports of the break-in on Friday.

The top-secret “Doomsday Plane” is specially designed to serve as a mobile command centre for Russia’s leader in the event of a nuclear war. It’s a modified Soviet jetliner that dates back to the last days of the Cold War and is thought to be packed with communications technology needed to run the country from the sky.

Read more: China successfully activates nuclear-powered ‘artificial sun’

Authorities say the theft happened during maintenance work on the aircraft in Taganrog, a city in the southern region of Rostov.

Story continues below advertisement

The culprits appeared to have broken in through the cargo hatch before making off with 39 electronic units, Russian media reported last Friday.

Trending Stories

Authorities say the stolen material was worth about one million rubles (US$13,600). No suspects have been identified.

The incident has become a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently devoted large sums of money to overhauling the Russian military.

The Kremlin says it will ensure that such an incident does not happen again.

Read more: Trudeau pranked into talking Trump, ‘South Park’ with fake Greta Thunberg

Story continues below advertisement

The United States also has a Doomsday Plane standing ready in the event of a nuclear war. The aircraft are more functional and tough than the president’s regular aircraft, Air Force One.

Both countries are said to have four Doomsday Planes, with one on standby at all times in the event of war.

With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RussiaVladimir PutinNuclear weaponsCold WarNuclear Wardoomsdayrussia nucleardoomsday planeIl-80 planeIlyushin-80Russia Doomsday plane
Flyers
More weekly flyers