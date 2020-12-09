Menu

Canada

Canadian Blood Services honours top volunteer in Atlantic Canada

By Maria Tobin Global News
A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz.
A bag of blood is shown at a clinic in Montreal, Thursday, November 29, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadian Blood Services is set to honour Stephen Gregg as its top volunteer in the Atlantic region for 2020 at a blood donation event held in Fredericton on Wednesday. 

Gregg has been volunteering for three years and has completed more than 150 donations in that time.

Read more: Blood drive organized in honour of Nova Scotia mass shooting victims

Along with being an active blood donor, Gregg volunteers at the Canadian Blood Services’ donor centre and recruitment events several times a month.

Gregg says volunteering with Canadian Blood Services makes him feel good because he knows he is doing something important.

An undated photo of Stephen Gregg, who is being honoured as the top volunteer in Atlantic Canada by Canadian Blood Services.
An undated photo of Stephen Gregg, who is being honoured as the top volunteer in Atlantic Canada by Canadian Blood Services. Canadian Blood Services

“We live in a pretty special country, and I strongly believe in helping others and giving back to the community,” he said.

Canadian Blood Services says Gregg is a shining example of generous people who ensure that Canada’s Lifeline keeps going to patients over the holidays.

Click to play video 'Canada’s stem cell registry isn’t diverse enough to help those who need it' Canada’s stem cell registry isn’t diverse enough to help those who need it
Canada’s stem cell registry isn’t diverse enough to help those who need it – May 29, 2019

His achievements will be celebrated with balloons and cookies during the event at the Fredericton Inn.

The final weeks of December are a challenging time to collect blood, according to Canadian Blood Services.

Read more: Blood drive to be held in name of young N.B. cancer survivor

Maritimers are being encouraged to make appointments, especially between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, to donate this holiday season to ensure patients’ needs are met.

