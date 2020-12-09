Canadian Blood Services honours top volunteer in Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian Blood Services is set to honour Stephen Gregg as its top volunteer in the Atlantic region for 2020 at a blood donation event held in Fredericton on Wednesday.

Gregg has been volunteering for three years and has completed more than 150 donations in that time.

Along with being an active blood donor, Gregg volunteers at the Canadian Blood Services’ donor centre and recruitment events several times a month.

Gregg says volunteering with Canadian Blood Services makes him feel good because he knows he is doing something important.

An undated photo of Stephen Gregg, who is being honoured as the top volunteer in Atlantic Canada by Canadian Blood Services. Canadian Blood Services

“We live in a pretty special country, and I strongly believe in helping others and giving back to the community,” he said.

Canadian Blood Services says Gregg is a shining example of generous people who ensure that Canada’s Lifeline keeps going to patients over the holidays.

His achievements will be celebrated with balloons and cookies during the event at the Fredericton Inn.

The final weeks of December are a challenging time to collect blood, according to Canadian Blood Services.

Maritimers are being encouraged to make appointments, especially between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, to donate this holiday season to ensure patients’ needs are met.