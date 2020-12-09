Lindsay woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before midnight, police were called to an apartment complex on Water Street North after residents complained of a disturbance in the parking lot.

The investigation led to the arrest of a driver of a vehicle.

Cyantel Carriere, 26, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12.

