Crime

Lindsay woman charged with impaired, dangerous driving in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2020 12:40 pm
A Peterborough woman faces impaired and dangerous driving charges.
A Peterborough woman faces impaired and dangerous driving charges.

A Lindsay, Ont., woman is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after an incident in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, just before midnight, police were called to an apartment complex on Water Street North after residents complained of a disturbance in the parking lot.

The investigation led to the arrest of a driver of a vehicle.

Read more: Parole revoked for Ontario woman with long impaired driving history, including death of cyclist

Cyantel Carriere, 26, of Lindsay was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 12.

Click to play video 'Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving' Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving
Stouffville woman speaks publicly about losing father to impaired driving – Nov 27, 2020
