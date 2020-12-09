Springer Market Square rink set to open Wednesday afternoon for the season

Send this page to someone via email

According to the City of Kingston, the rink in Springer Market Square will reopen Dec. 9 at 4 p.m., weather permitting, for skating. The rink will be operating differently than in past years in order to comply with the province’s re-opening framework, through guidance from KFL&A Public Health.

The rink will be open seven days a week, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read more: How to build the perfect backyard rink

“We are excited to offer another way for people to stay active this winter,” says Jaclyn Grimmon, manager of recreation programs. “Come for a skate, support some of the many great downtown businesses and vendors and enjoy the new winter lighting features in and around Springer Market Square.”

A number of health and safety measures have been put in place to comply with the provincial framework and local health protocols:

Story continues below advertisement

Limit of approximately 25 skaters on the ice surface at one time.

Use will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Users are to line up at the designated entry point.

Skaters will be permitted on the ice on the hour and must exit the ice after 50 minutes before the ice resurfacer floods the ice. Entry onto the ice outside of these times will be permitted based on availability.

Patrons must maintain physical distancing of two metres (six feet) both on and off the ice and in washroom areas.

Face masks are required in the washroom area and strongly recommended, but not required, on the ice.

Changerooms and skate rentals will not be available.

Washrooms will remain open for public use seven days a week.

The city says these protocols are subject to change and will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The rink will be open seven days a week, weather permitting, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

It’s recommended that users check the Springer Market Square webcam for live coverage of the rink before leaving home.