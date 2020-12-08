Menu

Crews quickly extinguish barn fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 1:50 pm
Click to play video 'Firefighters quickly extinguish barn fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township' Firefighters quickly extinguish barn fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township
Firefighters quickly extinguished a barn fire on Forest Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Tuesday morning.

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a barn in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Tuesday morning.

According to township fire Chief Ted Bryan, around 9 a.m. crews responded to a barn fire on Forest Road.

He said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fire was located in the bottom floor in the middle of the barn, and was extending up through the floor to the main floor of the barn,” he said.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire within minutes, Bryan said.

Bryan noted the barn was being used as a woodshop and storage area after livestock had been removed several weeks ago.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but a heated water bowl was found near the fire’s origin, Bryan noted.

Damage is pegged at under $10,000, the fire chief said.

