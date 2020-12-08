Crews quickly extinguish barn fire in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township

Send this page to someone via email

No one was injured after a fire broke out at a barn in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township on Tuesday morning.

According to township fire Chief Ted Bryan, around 9 a.m. crews responded to a barn fire on Forest Road.

He said firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the building.

.@OSMTownship firefighters are on scene of a fire in a barn on Forest Road near Providence Line #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/9cJJKmdLQZ — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 8, 2020

“The fire was located in the bottom floor in the middle of the barn, and was extending up through the floor to the main floor of the barn,” he said.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire within minutes, Bryan said.

Bryan noted the barn was being used as a woodshop and storage area after livestock had been removed several weeks ago.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined but a heated water bowl was found near the fire’s origin, Bryan noted.

Damage is pegged at under $10,000, the fire chief said.