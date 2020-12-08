Menu

Crime

Prohibited driver in Port Hope charged with drug-impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 10:47 am
A Port Hope man faces drug-impaired driving and other charges.
A Port Hope man faces drug-impaired driving and other charges. Port Hope Police

A Port Hope man faces a drug-impaired driving charge after witnesses called police about a slow travelling vehicle on Highway 401 on Monday night.

According to the Port Hope Police Service, just before 7 p.m., witnesses reported a vehicle moving slowly and drifting over the centre lane on the highway.

Police say one witness followed the vehicle into Port Hope and provided updates to police.

Read more: Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog

Police say officers had to swerve to avoid a collision with the suspect vehicle on Cavan Street. The vehicle continued on until stopping in a nearby parking lot.

Officers believe the driver was under the influence of drugs.

Steven Heayn, 43, of Port Hope, was arrested and charged with operation with impaired — alcohol and drugs; three counts of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited; and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Tuesday, police said.

Click to play video 'A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street' A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street
A look at how police work to keep drug-impaired drivers off the street – Aug 20, 2019

 

