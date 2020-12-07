Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Mustard Seed eyes 2 sites to help address needs of Lethbridge’s vulnerable population

By Quinn Campbell Global News
Click to play video 'Mustard Seed proposing two facilities for Lethbridge’s vulnerable population' Mustard Seed proposing two facilities for Lethbridge’s vulnerable population
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary-based organization The Mustard Seed is looking to open a supportive housing facility in Lethbridge. But as Quinn Campbell reports, a group of people in the neighbouring Lakeview community said they aren't happy about it.

The Mustard Seed is proposing the creation of two new facilities in Lethbridge to help assist vulnerable individuals in the community.

“In that building, when we have it, it would offer employment services, advocacy services and counselling services to the residents in the building, but also one of the great things about the Mustard Seed is all of our services are available to the community at large,” said Byron Bradley, managing director at the Mustard Seed.

Bradley said the organization is looking at a site that is home to the Lethbridge Ramada Hotel and the adjacent Chinook Motel on Mayor Magrath Drive for an 86-unit permanent housing facility.

“We believe that the proposed location is one that would serve the needs of the community well, so we have begun that process for applying for rezoning and it would allow for multi-family residential and resource centre uses,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

However, people who live in the neighbourhood fear the facility would result in a spike in crime, loitering and a drop in property values.

“I don’t understand why we have to have a facility like that in the heart of the city, in the heart of the businesses that are all going to be so drastically affected… it’s going to destroy this whole area,” said Curtis Allerd, a concerned resident in the neighbourhood.

The Lethbridge Lakeview Community Facebook group has also started a petition to stop the project from going forward. The group says it does not have an issue with additional supportive housing in the city, but does not feel the Lakeview neighbourhood is the right place for it.

READ MORE: New affordable housing project in Calgary going ahead despite some community objection 

As part of the rezoning process, the city will hold a public hearing where residents can voice concerns or support for the proposed facility. If approved, the Mustard Seed said it plans to have the facility open in the spring of 2021.

Another proposed facility, which the Mustard Seed said would be in a separate location, is a 45-bed sober shelter service.

“If people are wanting to be sober or they are not using substances… a lot of people affected by poverty don’t struggle with substance use and so they also need a safe and supportive place to go,” Bradley said. 

Story continues below advertisement

The Mustard Seed said it is hoping to have that shelter up and running by the end of the month, but no location for the facility has been confirmed.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HousingLethbridgeHomelessnessCity of LethbridgeSupportive HousingRezoningThe Mustard SeedLethbridge homeless populationLethbridge supportive housingLetbridge housingMustard Seed Lethbridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers