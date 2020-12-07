New Brunswick to get up to 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has confirmed with Global News that it has been allocated up to 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

In a statement, the province said that it was informed it can expect up to 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on or around Dec. 14.

It will be the first of two shipments that could occur in December, said Shawn Berry, a spokesperson for New Brunswick’s public safety department.

Details on who will receive the first doses of the vaccine are still being worked out, the province said in an email.

However, any doses that do arrive before January will be targeted at groups prioritized in New Brunswick’s operational plan.

That includes front-line health-care workers.

