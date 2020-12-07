Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New Brunswick to get up to 1,950 doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says early Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses would be given to Canada’s ‘most vulnerable’' Coronavirus: Trudeau says early Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses would be given to Canada’s ‘most vulnerable’
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that the first doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine candidate would be delivered in smaller amounts as Canada will be “standing up our delivery mechanisms” and because of limited production capacity. He said the first doses will go to Canada’s most vulnerable communities: the elderly, health-care workers and Indigenous communities.

New Brunswick has confirmed with Global News that it has been allocated up to 1,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

In a statement, the province said that it was informed it can expect up to 1,950 doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine on or around Dec. 14.

Read more: First coronavirus vaccine shots could be doled out in Canada next week

It will be the first of two shipments that could occur in December, said Shawn Berry, a spokesperson for New Brunswick’s public safety department.

Details on who will receive the first doses of the vaccine are still being worked out, the province said in an email.

However, any doses that do arrive before January will be targeted at groups prioritized in New Brunswick’s operational plan.

That includes front-line health-care workers.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says' Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says
Coronavirus: ‘No corners cut’ by Health Canada in approving vaccine candidates, Trudeau says
